Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. Magnite has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -392.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 67,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,254,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after buying an additional 981,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 289,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 87,227 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.