Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of VSCO opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 137,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.