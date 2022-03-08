Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.
Shares of VSCO opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $76.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 137,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.