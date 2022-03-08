$514.21 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will post $514.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.00 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $452.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

MTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTX opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

