Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to post $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $15.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $15.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.