$514.21 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will post $514.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.00 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $452.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CL King decreased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of MTX opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 22,301 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.