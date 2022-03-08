$723.47 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will report $723.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $713.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $636.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE GCO opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genesco by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after buying an additional 55,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

