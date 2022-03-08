Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to announce $362.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $360.72 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $360.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of IART opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

