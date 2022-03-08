Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Downgraded to Hold at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

MRE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$644.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In other Martinrea International news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

