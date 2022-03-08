Brokers Issue Forecasts for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $36.65 on Monday. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 16.1% in the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $374,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Veritex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

