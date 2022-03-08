National Bank Financial Comments on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AND. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.17.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$48.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$34.53 and a twelve month high of C$55.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

