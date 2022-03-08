Barrington Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 18.24%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

