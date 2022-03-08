FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.