Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Radian Group in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

