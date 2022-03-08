National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tricon Residential in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $54,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.