Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 557,591 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.