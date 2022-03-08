Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $175,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

