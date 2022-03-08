Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $723.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth $94,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

