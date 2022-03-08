LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LivaNova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LivaNova by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

