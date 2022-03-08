RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.10. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in RADCOM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.