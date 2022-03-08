SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.69) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $798.93.

SEGXF opened at $16.25 on Friday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

