AcuityAds (AT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

TSE AT opened at C$3.07 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$3.06 and a 52-week high of C$21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.16. The stock has a market cap of C$186.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.95.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman acquired 32,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.