AcuityAds (AT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect AcuityAds to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
TSE AT opened at C$3.07 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$3.06 and a 52-week high of C$21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.16. The stock has a market cap of C$186.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.95.
AT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.57.
About AcuityAds (Get Rating)
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Featured Articles
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.