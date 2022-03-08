Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $421.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

