LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LFST opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63.
Several brokerages have commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
