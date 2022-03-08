LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LFST opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Several brokerages have commented on LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

