Analysts Expect Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Brokerages predict that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce $589.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $590.00 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

