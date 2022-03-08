Head-To-Head Contrast: Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cielo and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.54 $179.87 million $0.07 6.14 DHI Group $119.90 million 2.26 -$29.74 million ($0.64) -8.48

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.26% 7.44% 1.07% DHI Group -23.63% 1.28% 0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cielo and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 3 0 0 2.00 DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.33%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Cielo.

About Cielo (Get Rating)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About DHI Group (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances. Through the firm’s marketplaces, technology professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice, and personalized insights to best manage their careers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

