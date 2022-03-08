AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading 9.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. AeroVironment traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $81.26. 11,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 229,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

AVAV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2,694.10 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

