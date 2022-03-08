Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Increases By 44.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $1.29.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

