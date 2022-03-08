Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.0 days.

CYJBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cargotec from €54.00 ($58.70) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cargotec from €55.00 ($59.78) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Cargotec stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. Cargotec has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

