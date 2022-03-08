The Buckle, Inc.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Stock Rises by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales rose 33.3% in the month of February. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE BKE opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $57.10.
About Buckle (Get Rating)
The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.
