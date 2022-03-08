The Buckle, Inc.’s Same-Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Stock Rises by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales rose 33.3% in the month of February. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

