Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.79. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.