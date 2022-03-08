Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

NYSE:TLK opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.71. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

