HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

HFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of HFC opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,736,000 after purchasing an additional 369,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,313,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 571,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,379,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,554,000 after purchasing an additional 239,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

