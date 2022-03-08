Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.26). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.45.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $105.56 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.