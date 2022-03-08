Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $31.24 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.