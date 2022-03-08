Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Avalo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 285.61% and a negative net margin of 1,563.10%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,707,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,403. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,708,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.