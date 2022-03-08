Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Compass, Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Compass in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compass’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

COMP opened at $6.63 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

