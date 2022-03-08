Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HRZN. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $14.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 86.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

