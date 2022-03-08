Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Issued By Piper Sandler

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Repro Med Systems has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 174,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.