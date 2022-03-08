Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $33.72 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

