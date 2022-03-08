SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,545

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,450 ($19.00) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.15) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,382.45 ($18.11).

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 1,233.50 ($16.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,301.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,306.22. The firm has a market cap of £14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 869.80 ($11.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

