Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,500 ($98.27) target price on the stock.

LSEG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.48) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($112.68) to GBX 9,300 ($121.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($131.03) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,130 ($119.63).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,372 ($96.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,038.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($81.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,298 ($108.73). The company has a market cap of £41.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

In other news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($92.85) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($111,415.09). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($90.83) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($19,982.18).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

