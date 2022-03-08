Needham & Company LLC Cuts AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target to $8.50

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Genuity Capital began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $9.40 on Friday. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

