StockNews.com Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.