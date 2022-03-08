StockNews.com Downgrades Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

