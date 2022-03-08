Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) versus Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Critical Survey

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital 170.29% 9.87% 1.92%

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and Dynex Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynex Capital $60.05 million 9.50 $102.26 million $3.45 4.51

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dynex Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.53%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans, as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.