Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Get Thryv alerts:

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724 over the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 15.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.