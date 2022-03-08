Thryv (THRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of THRY stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Thryv has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724 over the last ninety days. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
THRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
