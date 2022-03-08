Global Water Resources (GWRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $356.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.58, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 207.16%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 10,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $161,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 27,500 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $602,791 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

