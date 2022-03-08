ITV (LON:ITV) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the broadcaster’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 147.60 ($1.93).

ITV stock opened at GBX 73.44 ($0.96) on Friday. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 110,059 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($129,786.56). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,379.21).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

