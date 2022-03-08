Compass Group’s (CPG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPG. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,658.89 ($21.74).

Get Compass Group alerts:

CPG opened at GBX 1,546 ($20.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £27.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823 ($23.89). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,695.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,580.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.02), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($62,945.91).

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.