Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.30 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.02) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.85) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($7.88).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €5.59 ($6.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of €12.77 ($13.88).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

