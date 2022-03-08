Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cronos Group traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 32400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.